ROLLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — When tornadoes strike, people aren’t just killed at home. Sometimes, they are killed by their homes. An AP analysis shows that tornadoes are disproportionately killing more people in mobile or manufactured homes, especially in the South. They often victimize the most economically vulnerable residents. Since 1996, tornadoes have killed 815 people in mobile or manufactured homes. That’s 53% of all the people killed in their homes during a tornado. Yet only 6% of America’s housing units are manufactured homes. How mobile homes are anchored to the ground is key. If they are not tied down well experts say they become flying death traps.

BY SETH BORENSTEIN, CAMILLE FASSETT and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

