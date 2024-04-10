HONG KONG (AP) — At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong. The fire broke out at a building called New Lucky House in Hong Kong’s Jordan neighborhood. Police said three males and one female were killed. Police also said they were still receiving calls from people inside the building who were requesting help. Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Local media reported that the fire started at a gym on the first floor and that the blaze had been brought under control.

