HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government says it’s seeking a court order to prohibit people from broadcasting or disseminating the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” after it was mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at several international sporting events in the past year. The government said that the lyrics of the song contains slogans that have been ruled by the court as “constituting secession.” The city says it wants to prohibit people from playing or distributing the protest song. In particular, the injunction targets anyone who uses “Glory to Hong Kong” to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China as well as anyone who uses the song to suggest that Hong Kong is independent or to insult the national anthem.

