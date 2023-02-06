By ZEN SOO and KANIS LEUNG

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top court has ruled that full sex reassignment surgery should not be a prerequisite for transgender people to have their gender changed on their official identity cards. The decision is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the transgender community. Two transgender men appealed to the court last month over the government’s refusal to change the genders on their ID cards because of their decision not to have full sex reassignment surgeries. The court ruled that the government’s policy was “disproportionate” in its encroachment on the rights of the two and was unconstitutional.