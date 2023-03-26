HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people have joined Hong Kong’s first authorized demonstration against the government since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks. The rules set out by the police, who cited security reasons, came as the financial hub was promoting its return to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil. Some protesters said they had to accept the rules even though they were not happy with them. During the pandemic, protests were rare under COVID restrictions. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.