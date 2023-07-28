HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government is calling on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, following reports that Washington will bar the top official from the major economic summit. Chief Executive John Lee is one of the Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020 after the enactment of a Beijing-imposed national security law. On Thursday, the Washington Post quoted anonymous U.S. officials to report the White House’s decision to bar Lee from attending the economic leaders’ meeting in November. The reported move could undermine ongoing efforts to restore dialogue between Washington and Beijing after their relations have sunk to a historic low.

