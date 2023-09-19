JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A horse and its rider were killed Monday after a semi struck them on Old Butte Highway.

According to Idaho State Police, at 8:23 p.m. on Old Butte Highway north of Hamer a 59-year-old man was driving a 1998 Peterbilt semi northbound on Old Butte Highway when he struck a 56-year-old man riding a horse that was traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the semi struck the rear end of the horse.

The rider of the horse was thrown off and succumbed to his injuries. The horse also succumbed to its injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.