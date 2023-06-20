NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has turned over transgender patient records to the Tennessee attorney general’s team in what his office confirmed is an investigation into potential medical billing fraud. A Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson told The Tennessean on Tuesday that the hospital provided the records to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office. Brandon Smith, the attorney general’s chief of staff, told the newspaper that the office “maintains patient records in the strictest confidence, as required by law.” He says the investigation is focused “solely on VUMC and certain related providers, not patients.” But the news spurred fears for some families in Tennessee, which has moved to ban gender affirming care for transgender youth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.