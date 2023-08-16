Summer heat continues with high pressure edging highs into the upper 90’s again. Mornings feel best with 50’s and 60’s and the clear overnight skies allowing for some decent cooling after hours. Any relief will come with the southerly flow we’ll have in here by late week, possibly. A low off the Pacific grinds into the coast and that pull, dependent on the cyclonic weather that may ride the left coast of the U.S., may create some cooler, wetter weather for us. Monsoonal weather winds and moisture build to the south with a tropical system pushing up from the Pacific coast of Mexico and we’ll have a chance of showers and cooler conditions by Friday and into the weekend, 20-30%.

