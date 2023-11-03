IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Some unsavory characters got behind the wheel to get the cobwebs off their engines at Fred and Waynes Trunk or Treat.

It was an evening of hot rods and hot dogs as close to 500 people came to grab some food, candy, and check out the classic cars.

Area car enthusiasts really went the extra mile decorating their hot rods.

The new owners of Fred and Waynes tell us that this was a great way to meet the community and they decided on the hot rod trunk or treat because they love holidays, especially Halloween.