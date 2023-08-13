TONIGHT: Mostly clear to completely clear skies will be with us tonight with no chances for any rain showers. Winds will have slight breezes between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be around to start the week on Monday with no chances of any rain. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to upper 80’s.

LONG TERM: Sunshine will be with us for the majority of the work week. Rain showers slowly creep back into the forecast starting on Friday with a few stray showers. By next weekend and heading into the following work week, we will look for a return of isolated rounds of rain showers. Winds will stay light up until Friday when breezy conditions bring in the rain showers for next weekend. High temperatures increase into the middle of the week for Wednesday and Thursday before decreasing into next weekend. High’s in the middle of the week will get up into the mid 90’s while high’s next weekend look to cool down to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.