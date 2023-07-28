Partly sunny for Saturday, with a high around 95° for Idaho Falls with highs around 98° for Pocatello. North winds at 5 to 10 mph. A couple of isolated thunderstorms near the National Parks possible.

Sunny for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR

GUSTY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 475 BELOW

6500 FEET ELEVATION…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions at these elevations

will support rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting of

embers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho: