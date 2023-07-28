Partly sunny for Saturday, with a high around 95° for Idaho Falls with highs around 98° for Pocatello. North winds at 5 to 10 mph. A couple of isolated thunderstorms near the National Parks possible.
Sunny for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 475 BELOW
6500 FEET ELEVATION…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF. This mainly affects the North Fork of the
Salmon River below Shoup, and the Middle Fork of the Salmon
River.
- WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
- IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions at these elevations
will support rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting of
embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
