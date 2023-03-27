BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Senate passed a bill that would criminalize the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgeries on minors dealing with gender dysphoria.

House Bill 71 passed 22-to-12 in the Senate after extensive debate.

“We as a government need to put our foot down at some point in time and say this isn’t right. That’s why we have laws,” Senator Chris T. Trakel said.

If the bill becomes law, it will become effective Jan. 1.