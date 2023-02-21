By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A handful of congressional Republicans has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a signal of continued U.S. support, even as hard-right members of the party vow to block future aid to the embattled country. The House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, Mike McCaul, led a small delegation to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday. The visit is the first since Republicans won the majority in the House in November. McCaul is making an aggressive effort to persuade his party that the U.S. should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort. He urged the Biden administration to help this effort by laying out its long-term strategy for a Ukrainian victory in the war against Russia.