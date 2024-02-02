By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, to produce documents, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Willis is the Georgia district attorney who brought the 2020 election subversion case against former President Donald Trump.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

