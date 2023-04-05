SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen are beginning a historic high-level meeting on U.S. soil. Wednesday’s meeting in California is underscoring growing support among U.S. lawmakers for the self-ruled island as tensions rise with rival China. McCarthy and other lawmakers are meeting the Taiwanese leader at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in southern California. For Tsai it’s the most sensitive stop on a weeklong journey meant to shore up alliances with the U.S. and Central America. China views any interaction between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge to its claim to the island as its territory. Angry Chinese officials promised a sharp reaction if the meeting took place

By MICHAEL BLOOD, LISA MASCARO and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

