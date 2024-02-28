By Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN

The House plans to vote Thursday on a one-week stopgap measure to avert a partial government shutdown, a GOP aide told CNN Wednesday, coming just one day before the deadline to fund roughly 20% of the federal government.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has offered to move a stopgap spending bill to buy negotiators more time to hammer out a longer-term spending agreement ahead of Friday’s first funding deadline, according to sources familiar with the matter. The speaker’s proposal to the White House, first reported by Punchbowl News, would move that first funding deadline for four government agencies from March 1 to March 8, and kick the rest to March 22.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Wednesday afternoon they will be releasing the text of the measure “in the next few hours.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

