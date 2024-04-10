WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is considering whether to take up a bill that would reauthorize a crucial national security surveillance program. But the prospects were uncertain amid intense Republican opposition as well as an edict earlier in the day from former President Donald Trump to “kill” the measure. The potential legislative breakdown comes months after a similar process to reform and reauthorize the surveillance program fell apart before it even reached the House floor. Speaker Mike Johnson struggled to find a path forward on the issue, which has been plagued by partisan bickering for years.

