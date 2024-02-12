WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House is set to vote on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s their second attempt. A vote last week fell short. If they can do it this time, it would mark the first time in nearly 150 years that a Cabinet secretary has been impeached. Republicans blame Mayorkas for a surge in migrants at the southern border that is straining cities and states. Mayorkas has said repeatedly that it’s up to Congress to fix the immigration system. His supporters have said this is a policy dispute that doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

