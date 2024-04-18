By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a solemn moment of reckoning, a Houston man who perpetrated a tragic double murder in 2020 over a custody dispute has been sentenced to two life terms following his guilty plea. This announcement, made by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, underscores the gravity of domestic violence and its devastating consequences.

Leonardo Llanes, 51, admitted to the heinous act of fatally shooting his ex-wife, 27-year-old Iluminada Marrerro Perdoma, and her partner, 32-year-old Ernesto Carlos Aguilar Vasquez, at their southwest Houston residence on November 25, 2020. The chilling incident, occurring on the eve of Thanksgiving, shook the community to its core, leaving behind a trail of anguish and shattered lives.

The tragic sequence of events unfolded when Llanes returned home from work to find his elementary-school-aged son under the care of a family member. Expecting to spend the evening with his child, Llanes was confronted with the news that his ex-wife intended to take the boy to her nearby apartment, intensifying an already fraught custody arrangement.

Fuelled by anger and resentment, Llanes embarked on a fateful journey to his ex-wife’s residence, armed with a firearm. His violent outburst culminated in a barrage of gunfire directed at Vasquez, who attempted to flee the scene. As chaos erupted, Llanes relentlessly pursued Vasquez, ultimately claiming his life in the apartment complex parking lot.

Undeterred by the barricaded door, Llanes resorted to desperate measures, shattering a window to gain entry into the apartment. Tragically, Perdoma, seeking refuge in the bathroom, fell victim to Llanes’ unbridled rage as he callously fired through the door, robbing her of her life.

The swift response of the Houston Police Department led to Llanes’ arrest at the scene, preventing further bloodshed but failing to undo the irreversible damage inflicted upon the victims and their loved ones.

Assistant District Attorneys Stephany Abner and Steve Walsh, spearheading the prosecution, shed light on the profound impact of this senseless act, particularly on the innocent child left orphaned by his parents’ tragic fate. The ramifications of domestic disputes extend far beyond the immediate parties involved, resonating deeply within the community, especially among Houston’s close-knit Cuban population, to which Llanes, Perdoma, Vasquez, and witnesses belonged.

Facing the specter of trial and a potential life sentence without parole, Llanes opted for a plea agreement, sparing the family from further trauma. While the sentence allows for the possibility of parole after 30 years, it ensures closure for the bereaved and precludes any avenue for appeal.

In the wake of this harrowing ordeal, the collective call for vigilance against domestic violence grows louder, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to safeguard vulnerable individuals and prevent such tragedies from recurring.

As Houston stands united in solidarity with the victims and their families, let their memory serve as a poignant reminder of the urgency to confront and eradicate the scourge of domestic violence, ensuring that justice prevails and lives are safeguarded.

