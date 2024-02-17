HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston megachurch is set to have a special service a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers. Lakewood Church, run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen, has not had services since the Feb. 11 shooting that sent worshippers scrambling for safety. Osteen said Sunday’s service was being held to celebrate a “time of healing and restoration.” Police say Genesse Moreno entered the church with her 7-year-old son and opened fire. Two people were injured, including her son, who was shot in the head. The boy remains hospitalized. Questions about the shooting remained unanswered, including Moreno’s motive.

