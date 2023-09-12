NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend at a New York City hotel left the woman with a fractured neck vertebrae and a cut above her right eye. Prosecutors revealed details of the alleged assault at Porter’s arraignment Tuesday. The 23-year-old is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. He was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance. Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. A message seeking comment was left with Porter’s lawyer.

