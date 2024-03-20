CAIRO (AP) — Officials and residents of a town southeast of Yemen’s capital say nine members of one family were killed when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels blew up a house. The explosion on Tuesday came a day after two Houthi fighters were killed in an ambush allegedly set up by the house’s owner. A set of parents and their seven children were killed, and residents also said rescuers and civilians were trying to pull out other people buried under the rubble. The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said detonating the house was an “irresponsible reaction” by security forces while pursuing suspects behind Monday’s ambush.

