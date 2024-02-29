MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — In New Jersey, the Senate seat held by Democrat Bob Menendez has become competitive because he was indicted last year on federal corruption charges. And so far, Andy Kim, a Democratic congressman who’s seeking the nomination, is winning some important support on the county level. Right now, he’s up against Tammy Murphy, a first-time candidate who’s married to the governor, Phil Murphy. The contest is a rare and unexpected primary battle for a seat that Democrats still expect to keep safely in their hands. Kim’s success in three state county committee votes have fueled early momentum against Murphy, a well-connected political figure in a state where connections count for a lot. Menendez hasn’t said whether he’ll seek another term.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.