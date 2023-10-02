NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists are trying to understand how some ancient buildings have lasted for centuries in hopes of making modern buildings more durable. Materials like Roman concrete and Maya plaster have held up structures for thousands of years. Meanwhile, the concrete that makes up our modern world only lasts about a century. Researchers have found that Roman engineers used methods and materials that gave their concrete the power to heal itself over time. And Maya masons added tree extracts to strengthen the lime plasters that coated their temples. Some researchers think uncovering this lost knowledge could help us build more sustainably for the future.

