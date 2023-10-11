REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s potato harvest was expected to be plentiful according to early reports. But could the weather have affected the quality and quantity of this year’s crop?

During last year’s harvest, the drought was a big pain for local potato growers throughout the season, but it didn’t majorly affect the harvest. We were told quality was up, but yields were low. Yields are the number of sacks of 100 pounds harvesters gather per acre.

Back in June, the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation predicted the potato crop would likely be much larger than what we saw last year.

But as we reported at the beginning of the month, the rainy weather slowed down the harvest, a contrasting problem from last year.

