BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Labor is holding a seminar in Boise Tuesday to discuss rural economies in the Gem State.

“From demographics and population to the land itself, our rural economy is made up of public and private industry, farms, ranches, forests, national monuments, community gateways to national parks and so much more,” Labor Economist Ryan Whitesides said.

Idaho is the 14th largest state in the U.S., but a significant amount of land is underdeveloped.

According to Get Healthy Idaho,”Thirty-five of Idaho’s 44 counties are rural, with 16 of these considered remote, which means those counties have fewer than six people per square mile.