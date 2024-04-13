O.J. Simpson has died. But his time in a white Ford Bronco during a slow-moving police pursuit on the Los Angeles freeways 30 years ago still burns bright in the nation’s cultural memory. The Bronco — or at least that Bronco — has become one of America’s most iconic automobiles. It now sits in a crime museum in Tennessee. White Ford Bronco is also the name of a band that plays 1990s cover songs. Marcus Collins is a University of Michigan marketing professor who says footage of the 1994 police pursuit is just as salient to his students as photos of the Twin Towers on 9/11.

