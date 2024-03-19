IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The consumer product safety commission has a proposal that would require new safety rules for off-highway vehicles. If approved, that proposal could have a big impact on recreators. The main reason for this is what’s called debris penetration injuries.

That’s when debris like a branch or stick damages a vehicle or person. Local experts says these kinds of accidents are rare, and federal rules are not the answer.

“When it comes to debris penetration, they’re extremely rare instances, but we take it seriously,” said Scott Schloegel, President and CEO of the Recreational Off-Road Vehicle Association. “The CPSC asked us to take a look at this as part of our revised standards that we were doing.”

Schloegel is not the only one raising alarm. Six senators are also raising concerns with CPSC about the idea — including Idaho’s Jim Risch, who signed a letter asking for the agency to withdraw the rule making altogether. One off-road enthusiast says this is not the answer.

“This is not a problem that needs to be solved,” said Hero Hub CEO, Jared Burt. “What this would do essentially is interrupt the entire system and manufacturers would have to design new vehicles whatever way the CPSC interprets that they should be designed.”

Schloegel says it takes about 3 years for a vehicle to be designed, source the materials for it, and change the floor among other things. He shared what could happen if the rule were to be approved.

“We’re now a year into our manufacturers in that 3-year process — manufacturing the vehicles toward that new standard. Any new rule that would go into effect now would essentially put a stop to manufacturing of side by sides. That would not be a good thing.”

Retailers would not be the only ones affected. Schleogel says first responders, government agencies, and farmers could also be affected.

“If suddenly a new CPSC rule was to go into effect and we’d have to stop manufacturing, that would mean a stop to manufacturing vehicles for all those folks who use our products.”

