OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is poised to become the latest Republican-led state to impose criminal penalties for those who reside in the state illegally. The Oklahoma Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would make illegal immigration a crime. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. He is expected to sign it. Oklahoma is one of several Republican-led states jockeying to push deeper into immigration enforcement. A Texas law that would allow the state to arrest and deport people who enter the U.S. illegally is on hold while a court considers it. Similar proposals have been passed or considered in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa and Tennessee.

