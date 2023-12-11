WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump have signaled their desire to invoke the 2016 election in the former president’s trial on charges of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. His lawyers say foreign interference in the 2016 election helps explain why Trump was skeptical about the legitimacy of the race in 2020. But to federal prosecutors, 2016 is significant as the year that Trump spread misinformation about voter fraud and proved himself resistant to accepting the outcome of elections that might not go his way. A judge will ultimately decide what evidence related to the 2016 election can be admissible at trial.

