AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is over after nine years. He will stay in office under an agreement announced in a Houston courtroom on Tuesday. The deal with special prosecutors abruptly ends the long-running criminal case, which at one time threatened Paxton’s rising political fortunes but later came to underline his resilience in the GOP. He still faces legal troubles, including an FBI investigation and a whistleblower lawsuit from former aides who accuse him of corruption.

