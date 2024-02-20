TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — When Tucker Carlson asked Vladimir Putin about his reasons for invading Ukraine two years ago, Putin gave him a lecture on Russian history. The 71-year-old Russian leader spent more than 20 minutes showering baffled Carlson with dates and names going back to the 9th century. Carlson admitted after the interview that a history lecture in response to a straightforward question about one’s political motives “shocked” him. But in Russia, history has become a propaganda tool. Authorities have sought to magnify the country’s past victories while glossing over the more sordid chapters of its history. They’ve rewritten textbooks, funded exhibitions and suppressed voices that contradicted their narrative.

