There’ll be lots of parties across the country for this weekend’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. There’ll also be lots of snacks. The game can stretch for more than four hours, which can raise the risk of foodborne illness. Experts say you’ll want to prepare and keep foods at the right temperature, avoid cross contamination and be mindful of leaving out perishable snacks like chicken wings, meatballs and veggie platters to keep your guests safe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.