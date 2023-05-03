Summer is often a time of having fun, going on vacation and being carefree. But with inflation, layoffs and a looming recession, you may be questioning the financial impact of your summer plans or they suddenly have become out of reach. But it’s still possible to have fun this summer, cut costs and put yourself in a better position for next year. When plans have to change, try to pivot from disappointment to an opportunity mindset. Look for ways to reduce the cost of summer activities and establish healthy spending and saving habits that could put you in a better place next summer.

