IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Freezing temperatures can cause problems for our vehicles, especially the car battery. With more subzero temperatures expected, it’s important to know how to protect your car to avoid being stranded.

Big O Tires in Idaho Falls saw many people calling for help to jump start their vehicles on Monday morning.

Car batteries have to work a littler harder in the cold to get the engine running.

Arguably the most important skill to learn is how to jump a car yourself. This can be done with the help of another car and jumper cables or a jump starter device. Here’s how:

Ensure both vehicles are off. Pop the hood and locate the battery. Attach the red clamp to the positive side of the dead battery. If using another running car to jump, then attach the other red clamp to the positive side of the working battery. Attach the black clamp to the negative side of the working battery. Then, attach the other black clamp to an unpainted, metal object in the dead car. Turn on the working vehicle, then turn on the dead vehicle. Remove cables in reverse order and let the newly revived car run or drive it for several minutes.

If the battery does not start after jumping attempts, it may be time to replace it.