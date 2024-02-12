JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – You can now sign up for Teton County, Wyoming’s newly upgraded emergency alert service.

This service replaces Nixle and is one of the primary ways officials reach the public with important information in an emergency or disaster.

Teton_WY Alerts is free and totally customizable. Input multiple contact methods and prioritize message delivery to those you look at the most frequently. Set quiet hours if you don’t want to be disturbed. Choose whether you want to receive medium- and low-priority alert messages, public health notifications and severe weather warnings in addition to high-priority life safety messages.

“Teton_WY Alerts has so many new and exciting features,” Teton County Emergency Management coordinator Rich Ochs said. “Among other benefits, it allows for message translation into numerous languages and provides accessibility features such as recorded voice messages and delivery to teletypewriter (TTY) devices. This upgraded platform will better serve our community in times of disaster.”

Signing up is simple and takes just a few minutes. You can do so HERE.