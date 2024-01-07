Washington plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, with the Huskies looking for their first national title since 1991 and the Wolverines for their first since 1997. Both teams are in their first CFP title game. It will be only the third time that a pair of 14-0 teams have met. The Huskies have won 21 straight games, including each of the last 10 by 10 points or less. The Wolverines lost in the CFP semifinals the last two years and are the first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2015 to reach the final.

By The Associated Press

