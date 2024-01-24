BOSTON (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise says suspected state-backed Russian hackers broke into its email system and stole data from cybersecurity and other employees. The IT services company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it was informed of the intrusion on Jan. 12. HPE did not say who informed it. On that very day, Microsoft disclosed last week, the Redmond, Washington company discovered that email accounts of senior Microsoft executives were hacked by the same elite group. Best known as Cozy Bear, the hacking team is run by Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service.

