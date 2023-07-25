ATLANTA (AP) — Hugh “Sonny” Carter Jr. has died. He’s the Carter who helped organize the “Peanut Brigade” that helped elect his cousin Jimmy to the White House and later enforced the president’s frugal ways in the West Wing. The Carter Center announced his death without saying the cause. Hugh Carter was among the many extended family members who campaigned alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and their children early in the 1976 presidential campaign, when the Georgia Democrat was considered a longshot candidate. The 39th president then assigned Hugh Carter the task of curtailing waste among White House staffers, a job that earned him the nickname “Cousin Cheap.”

