By The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Kiree Huie scored 20 points as Idaho State beat Northern Arizona 81-79 on Saturday night.

Huie added five rebounds for the Bengals (9-14, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker scored 19 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 9 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Miguel Tomley had 18 points and was 6 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Oakland Fort led the Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Jayden Jackson added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Northern Arizona. In addition, Trenton McLaughlin had 17 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Idaho State hosts Sacramento State and Northern Arizona takes on Montana at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.