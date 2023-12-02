By The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kiree Huie’s 20 points helped Idaho State defeat Lindenwood 76-70 on Saturday night.

Huie had nine rebounds for the Bengals (4-4). Isaiah Griffin was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line to add 18 points. Miguel Tomley was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Darius Beane led the way for the Lions (3-5) with 19 points and two steals. Lindenwood also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Keenon Cole. Jeremiah Talton also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.