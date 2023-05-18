BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office in Worland, Wyo. was notified on Tuesday by two individuals who found a human skull in the area of Worland and Ten Sleep.

The Washakie County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains as Patrick Michael Combs of Idaho.

Combs was reported missing in October 2015 to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. His Mazda pickup truck was found in Washakie County in May 2017, approximately 2.1 miles away from where his remains were eventually found.

According to the Washakie County Coroner’s Office, no foul play is expected to be the reason for Combs’ death.

“We are grateful for the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office and Worland Police Department’s dedication to helping find Patrick. We will continue to work with them as they complete their investigation,” said Bannock County Chief Deputy Sheriff Alex Hamilton, who was the lead detective for Combs’ case in Bannock County. “Most of all, we’re glad to offer some closure not only to our office but to Patrick’s family, who has been missing him for nearly eight years. I am so sorry for their loss.”