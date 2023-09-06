WASHINGTON (AP) — Top military officials are voicing their concerns that national security is being harmed by an impasse that has stalled more than 300 top military promotions. But that criticism appears to have had little effect on the senator leading the blockade. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., warns that “we’re going to be in a holding pattern for a long time,” until the Pentagon rescinds its policy to pay for travel when a service member goes out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. The lack of progress on nominations prompted top Pentagon officials to go on a public relations offensive as the Senate returned to Washington after five weeks away.

By KEVIN FREKING and TARA COPP Associated Press

