OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in a central New Jersey town say they’re no longer noodling over the mystery of how hundreds of pounds of pasta were dumped near a stream. Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that the spaghetti, noodles and macaroni was cleaned up last week by public works crews, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media. Henry says the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues and he considers the matter closed.

