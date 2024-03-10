NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of Tibetans in exile have held a protest march in New Delhi to commemorate the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day against China. Over 300 protesters gathered near India’s Parliament House and marched chanting slogans such as “Tibet was never a part of China” and ”China should leave Tibet.” The protesters carried Tibetan flags and photographs of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who has made the Indian hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts the Tibetan exiles.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.