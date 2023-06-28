BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has again postponed a long-delayed vote ratifying Sweden’s NATO accession bid. The postponement on Wednesday is the latest in a long succession of delays that have gone on for a year and all but guarantees that the Nordic nation will not join the Western military alliance ahead of, or during, the NATO summit in July. Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn’t yet approved Sweden’s bid to join the alliance. With the delay, a vote will only be possible during Hungary’s autumn legislative session. The uncertainty over Sweden’s bid is amplified by Turkey’s own objections amid accusations that Stockholm is too soft on groups that Ankara deems to be terror organizations.

