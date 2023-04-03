BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has tweeted a message of support for former U.S. President Donald Trump. In the Twitter post on Monday, Viktor Orban urged Trump to “keep on fighting” as he faces a criminal indictment for making hush payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. “We are with you,” Orban wrote in the tweet. Orban, accused by critics of dismantling Hungary’s democratic institutions and overseeing a network of corruption, was the first European leader to publicly endorse Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2016. As Orban sought a fourth-straight term as prime minister last year, Trump endorsed his candidacy, calling him a “strong leader.” Trump is expected to surrender to authorities this week after being indicted on Friday by a Manhattan grand jury.

