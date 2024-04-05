BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has received a medal from the pro-Russian leader of Bosnia’s Serbs, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain because of his separatist policies. Orban visited the Bosnian Serb administrative headquarters of Banja Luka on Friday as part of a visit to Bosnia. He first traveled to Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo on Thursday. Bosnian Serbs are in charge of around half of Bosnia while the country’s Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, and ethnic Croats run the other half. Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, a supporter of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, has sought to split from the rest of Bosnia.

