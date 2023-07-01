NEW YORK (AP) — Static electricity might help ticks zoom through the air to grab onto people and animals. A study published Friday found that the static charges we pick up from the environment may be giving the hungry parasites a boost to their next meal. Deer ticks that spread diseases like Lyme can’t jump or fly. They wait with their legs stretched out until a host comes really close. Researchers found that static electricity can pull them a fraction of an inch through the air onto a human or animal. Though it’s a small distance, it could make a big difference for the tiny ticks as they search for their blood meals.

